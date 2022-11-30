JCT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore in September 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 196.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.78 crore in September 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2022 down 207.09% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

JCT shares closed at 3.19 on November 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -28.79% over the last 12 months.