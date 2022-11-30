English
    JCT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

    November 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore in September 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 196.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.78 crore in September 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2022 down 207.09% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

    JCT shares closed at 3.19 on November 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -28.79% over the last 12 months.

    JCT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.34195.60196.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.34195.60196.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials99.67127.32110.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.28-13.102.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9324.2924.29
    Depreciation3.692.523.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.5950.6052.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.823.973.38
    Other Income1.113.433.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.717.406.86
    Interest10.079.9412.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.78-2.54-6.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.78-2.54-6.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.78-2.54-6.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.78-2.54-6.12
    Equity Share Capital217.08217.08217.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.03-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.03-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.03-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.03-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 30, 2022 09:11 am