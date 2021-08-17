Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore, up 99.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore in June 2021 up 99.85% from Rs. 19.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021 up 196.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2021 up 118.18% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2020.

Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2020.

Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 84.95 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.81% returns over the last 6 months and 122.97% over the last 12 months.