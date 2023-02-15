English
    Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore, down 33.03% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaysynth Dyestuff are:Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore in December 2022 down 33.03% from Rs. 45.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 61.86% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 55.67% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.
    Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in December 2021.Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 70.70 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.
    Jaysynth Dyestuff
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.2035.2445.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.2035.2445.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.8922.4331.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.563.280.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.980.630.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.422.452.47
    Depreciation0.510.490.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.724.985.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.080.974.36
    Other Income0.470.34-0.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.561.314.23
    Interest0.050.090.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.511.214.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.511.214.16
    Tax0.37-0.081.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.141.292.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.141.292.98
    Equity Share Capital0.870.870.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.311.493.89
    Diluted EPS1.311.493.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.311.493.89
    Diluted EPS1.311.493.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Jaysynth Dyestu #Jaysynth Dyestuff #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm