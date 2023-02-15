Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore, down 33.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaysynth Dyestuff are:Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore in December 2022 down 33.03% from Rs. 45.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 61.86% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 55.67% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.
Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in December 2021.
|Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 70.70 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.
|Jaysynth Dyestuff
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.20
|35.24
|45.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.20
|35.24
|45.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.89
|22.43
|31.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.56
|3.28
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.98
|0.63
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.42
|2.45
|2.47
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.49
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.72
|4.98
|5.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|0.97
|4.36
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.34
|-0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|1.31
|4.23
|Interest
|0.05
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.51
|1.21
|4.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|1.21
|4.16
|Tax
|0.37
|-0.08
|1.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.14
|1.29
|2.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.14
|1.29
|2.98
|Equity Share Capital
|0.87
|0.87
|0.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|1.49
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|1.49
|3.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|1.49
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|1.49
|3.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited