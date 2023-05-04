Jaysynth Dyestu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore, down 15.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaysynth Dyestuff are:Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore in March 2023 down 15.01% from Rs. 41.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 up 6.4% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 12.6% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.
Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2022.
|Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 66.95 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.96% returns over the last 6 months and -24.65% over the last 12 months.
|Jaysynth Dyestuff
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.20
|31.95
|41.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.20
|31.95
|41.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.27
|20.09
|30.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.39
|2.56
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-1.09
|-0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|2.52
|2.33
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.56
|5.15
|7.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.76
|2.22
|1.23
|Other Income
|0.02
|-1.15
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.78
|1.07
|1.99
|Interest
|0.07
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.71
|1.02
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.71
|1.02
|1.89
|Tax
|0.51
|0.29
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.20
|0.73
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.20
|0.73
|1.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.20
|0.73
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|0.87
|0.87
|0.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.38
|0.84
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.38
|0.84
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.38
|0.84
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.38
|0.84
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited