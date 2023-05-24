English
    Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,469.29 crore, down 7.71% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,469.29 crore in March 2023 down 7.71% from Rs. 1,591.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2023 down 99.76% from Rs. 2,152.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.11 crore in March 2023 down 34.25% from Rs. 290.64 crore in March 2022.

    Jayaswal Neco EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.17 in March 2022.

    Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 23.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.

    Jayaswal Neco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,469.291,685.581,591.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,469.291,685.581,591.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials664.04773.20752.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.5633.6235.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks60.7015.5227.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.8983.4961.70
    Depreciation67.7666.3859.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses452.75504.21424.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.59209.16230.71
    Other Income2.764.950.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.35214.11230.96
    Interest111.16114.05-272.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.19100.06503.68
    Exceptional Items-0.64-50.551,713.40
    P/L Before Tax11.5549.512,217.08
    Tax6.35-8.1764.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.2057.682,152.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.2057.682,152.96
    Equity Share Capital970.99970.99970.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.5922.17
    Diluted EPS0.050.5922.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.5922.17
    Diluted EPS0.050.5922.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
