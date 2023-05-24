Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,469.29 crore, down 7.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,469.29 crore in March 2023 down 7.71% from Rs. 1,591.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2023 down 99.76% from Rs. 2,152.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.11 crore in March 2023 down 34.25% from Rs. 290.64 crore in March 2022.

Jayaswal Neco EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.17 in March 2022.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 23.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.