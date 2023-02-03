Jamna Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.48 crore, up 28.27% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 560.48 530.68 436.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 560.48 530.68 436.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 363.35 430.51 312.48 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 2.75 2.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.87 -70.88 -24.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.88 33.59 30.70 Depreciation 9.33 9.55 8.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 94.87 82.31 61.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.37 42.85 46.11 Other Income 0.70 6.54 0.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.06 49.39 46.56 Interest 0.00 0.06 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.06 49.33 46.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.06 49.33 46.22 Tax 12.52 12.90 11.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.54 36.44 34.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.54 36.44 34.29 Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.85 39.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.89 0.91 0.86 Diluted EPS 0.89 0.91 0.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.89 0.91 0.86 Diluted EPS 0.89 0.91 0.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited