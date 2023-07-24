Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q1: Net profit up 96.7% on better asset quality, lower bad debt

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on July 24 reported a net profit of Rs 326.5 crore for the first quarter of FY24.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has nearly doubled its net profit to Rs 326.5 crore for the first quarter of FY24 from Rs 166 crore a year ago, according to the lender's financial results declared on July 24.

The private sector bank's asset quality too improved in Q1FY24 with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 5.77 percent from 9.09 percent last year. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) dropped to 1.39 percent from 3.02 percent in this period.

At 1:54pm, shares of Jammu and Kashmir Bank were trading at Rs 71.20, down 3.21 percent from the previous close, whereas the benchmark equity index Sensex were 3.45 percent down at 71.10.

This is a developing story, please come back for more details.