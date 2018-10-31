JagranPrakashan Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 451.71 crore, down 2.76% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 451.71 crore in September 2018 down 2.76% from Rs. 464.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2018 down 44.82% from Rs. 61.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.85 crore in September 2018 down 37.38% from Rs. 117.94 crore in September 2017.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2017.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 113.50 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.39% returns over the last 6 months and -36.56% over the last 12 months.