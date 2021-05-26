Jagdamba Polyme Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.41 crore, up 18.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.41 crore in March 2021 up 18.83% from Rs. 55.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2021 up 87.85% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2021 up 67.59% from Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2020.

Jagdamba Polyme EPS has increased to Rs. 15.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.43 in March 2020.

Jagdamba Polyme shares closed at 637.65 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)