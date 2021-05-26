MARKET NEWS

Jagdamba Polyme Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.41 crore, up 18.83% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagdamba Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.41 crore in March 2021 up 18.83% from Rs. 55.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2021 up 87.85% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2021 up 67.59% from Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2020.

Jagdamba Polyme EPS has increased to Rs. 15.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.43 in March 2020.

Jagdamba Polyme shares closed at 637.65 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)

Jagdamba Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations65.4171.9255.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations65.4171.9255.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials33.4532.1124.99
Purchase of Traded Goods3.0510.310.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.06-6.561.69
Power & Fuel2.753.32--
Employees Cost5.826.605.26
Depreciation1.262.361.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.2710.3111.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8613.4710.37
Other Income3.882.760.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7516.2310.61
Interest0.700.730.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0515.499.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.0515.499.69
Tax4.184.142.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8711.367.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8711.367.38
Equity Share Capital0.880.880.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.7112.978.43
Diluted EPS15.7112.978.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.7112.978.43
Diluted EPS15.7112.978.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 01:44 pm

