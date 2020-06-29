Jagdamba Polyme Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.04 crore, up 36.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.04 crore in March 2020 up 36.13% from Rs. 40.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2020 up 47.89% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2020 up 53.47% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2019.

Jagdamba Polyme EPS has increased to Rs. 8.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.70 in March 2019.

Jagdamba Polyme shares closed at 174.65 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.68% returns over the last 6 months and -13.07% over the last 12 months.