Jagdamba Polyme Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore, up 93.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore in December 2020 up 93.29% from Rs. 37.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2020 up 81.36% from Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2020 up 110.29% from Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2019.

Jagdamba Polyme EPS has increased to Rs. 12.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.15 in December 2019.

Jagdamba Polyme shares closed at 607.80 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 200.00% returns over the last 6 months and 148.28% over the last 12 months.