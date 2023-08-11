English
    IST Ltd Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IST are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore in June 2023 up 1.51% from Rs. 28.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.93 crore in June 2023 up 125.79% from Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.76 crore in June 2023 up 153.6% from Rs. 20.41 crore in June 2022.

    IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 31.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.02 in June 2022.

    IST Ltd shares closed at 651.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.80% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.

    IST
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.5437.0728.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.5437.0728.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.870.691.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.06--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.261.120.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.672.612.74
    Depreciation1.241.271.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.5411.0512.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4718.279.38
    Other Income29.059.809.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.5228.0619.04
    Interest0.780.870.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.7427.2018.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.7427.2018.28
    Tax12.908.362.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.8418.8316.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.8418.8316.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.090.010.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.9318.8416.36
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6616.1514.02
    Diluted EPS31.6616.1514.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6616.1514.02
    Diluted EPS31.6616.1514.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

