IST Ltd Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore in June 2023 up 1.51% from Rs. 28.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.93 crore in June 2023 up 125.79% from Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.76 crore in June 2023 up 153.6% from Rs. 20.41 crore in June 2022.

IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 31.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.02 in June 2022.

IST Ltd shares closed at 651.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.80% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.