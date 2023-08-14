Intrasoft Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 21.56% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 269.36% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2023 up 377.19% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 119.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -33.03% over the last 12 months.