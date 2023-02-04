Interglobe Avi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,932.97 crore, up 60.66% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:Net Sales at Rs 14,932.97 crore in December 2022 up 60.66% from Rs. 9,294.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,422.60 crore in December 2022 up 996.1% from Rs. 129.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,594.98 crore in December 2022 up 82.62% from Rs. 1,968.52 crore in December 2021.
Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 36.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in December 2021.
|Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,124.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 9.44% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,932.97
|12,497.59
|9,294.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14,932.97
|12,497.59
|9,294.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|80.60
|61.02
|38.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.82
|1.51
|-1.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,284.56
|1,153.73
|877.31
|Depreciation
|1,342.36
|1,237.65
|1,233.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,451.87
|11,254.07
|6,597.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,775.39
|-1,210.39
|549.43
|Other Income
|477.23
|354.70
|185.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,252.62
|-855.69
|734.74
|Interest
|829.31
|727.59
|601.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,423.31
|-1,583.28
|133.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,423.31
|-1,583.28
|133.66
|Tax
|0.71
|0.05
|3.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,422.60
|-1,583.33
|129.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,422.60
|-1,583.33
|129.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,422.60
|-1,583.33
|129.79
|Equity Share Capital
|385.48
|385.44
|385.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.91
|-41.09
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|36.86
|-41.09
|3.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.91
|-41.09
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|36.86
|-41.09
|3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited