Interglobe Avi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,932.97 crore, up 60.66% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 14,932.97 12,497.59 9,294.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14,932.97 12,497.59 9,294.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 80.60 61.02 38.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.82 1.51 -1.67 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,284.56 1,153.73 877.31 Depreciation 1,342.36 1,237.65 1,233.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10,451.87 11,254.07 6,597.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,775.39 -1,210.39 549.43 Other Income 477.23 354.70 185.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,252.62 -855.69 734.74 Interest 829.31 727.59 601.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,423.31 -1,583.28 133.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,423.31 -1,583.28 133.66 Tax 0.71 0.05 3.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,422.60 -1,583.33 129.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,422.60 -1,583.33 129.79 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,422.60 -1,583.33 129.79 Equity Share Capital 385.48 385.44 385.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.91 -41.09 3.37 Diluted EPS 36.86 -41.09 3.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.91 -41.09 3.37 Diluted EPS 36.86 -41.09 3.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited