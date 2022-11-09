Interads Export Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 73.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100.79% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Interads Export EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

Interads Export shares closed at 9.72 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)