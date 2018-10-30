Interads Export Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 45.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Interads Export shares closed at 5.60 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)