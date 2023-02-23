English
    Inter Globe Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in December 2022 down 0.61% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 100.81% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 91.3% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.
    Inter Globe Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2021.Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 23.05 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 23.92% over the last 12 months.
    Inter Globe Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.914.784.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.914.784.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01--0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.345.832.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.12-3.653.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.370.39
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.150.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.182.06-1.89
    Other Income0.000.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.182.08-1.87
    Interest0.330.340.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.511.73-2.25
    Exceptional Items0.430.26--
    P/L Before Tax-0.082.00-2.25
    Tax-0.100.35--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.021.65-2.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.021.65-2.25
    Equity Share Capital6.826.826.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.032.41-3.30
    Diluted EPS0.032.41-3.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.032.41-3.30
    Diluted EPS0.032.41-3.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

