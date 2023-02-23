Inter Globe Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.91 4.78 4.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.91 4.78 4.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 -- 0.01 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.34 5.83 2.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.12 -3.65 3.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.37 0.37 0.39 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.47 0.15 0.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 2.06 -1.89 Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 2.08 -1.87 Interest 0.33 0.34 0.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.51 1.73 -2.25 Exceptional Items 0.43 0.26 -- P/L Before Tax -0.08 2.00 -2.25 Tax -0.10 0.35 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 1.65 -2.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 1.65 -2.25 Equity Share Capital 6.82 6.82 6.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 2.41 -3.30 Diluted EPS 0.03 2.41 -3.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 2.41 -3.30 Diluted EPS 0.03 2.41 -3.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited