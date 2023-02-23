Inter Globe Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in December 2022 down 0.61% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 100.81% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 91.3% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.
Inter Globe Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2021.
|Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 23.05 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 23.92% over the last 12 months.
|Inter Globe Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.91
|4.78
|4.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.91
|4.78
|4.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.34
|5.83
|2.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.12
|-3.65
|3.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.37
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.15
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|2.06
|-1.89
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|2.08
|-1.87
|Interest
|0.33
|0.34
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|1.73
|-2.25
|Exceptional Items
|0.43
|0.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|2.00
|-2.25
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.35
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|1.65
|-2.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|1.65
|-2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|6.82
|6.82
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|2.41
|-3.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|2.41
|-3.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|2.41
|-3.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|2.41
|-3.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited