Inter Globe Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore, down 24.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore in December 2021 down 24.63% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021 down 484.36% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021 down 175.1% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 19.90 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.16% returns over the last 6 months and 80.25% over the last 12 months.