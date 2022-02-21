Inter Globe Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore, down 24.63% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore in December 2021 down 24.63% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021 down 484.36% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021 down 175.1% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.
Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 19.90 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.16% returns over the last 6 months and 80.25% over the last 12 months.
|Inter Globe Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.94
|1.46
|6.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.94
|1.46
|6.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.30
|--
|5.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.80
|-2.58
|-1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.29
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.44
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|3.27
|2.40
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|3.29
|2.41
|Interest
|0.38
|0.32
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.25
|2.98
|2.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.04
|-0.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.25
|0.94
|1.09
|Tax
|--
|0.75
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.25
|0.19
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.25
|0.19
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|6.82
|6.82
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|0.28
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|0.28
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|0.28
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|0.28
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited