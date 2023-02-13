English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intense Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intense Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore in December 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 18.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 down 20.34% from Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2021.

    Intense Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8521.0118.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8521.0118.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7810.769.98
    Depreciation0.460.350.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.724.292.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.905.615.35
    Other Income0.300.150.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.205.775.53
    Interest0.070.010.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.125.765.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.125.765.47
    Tax0.671.321.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.454.434.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.454.434.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.454.434.15
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.971.85
    Diluted EPS1.541.971.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.971.85
    Diluted EPS1.541.971.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited