Intense Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore in December 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 18.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 down 20.34% from Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2021.

Intense Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2021.

Intense Tech shares closed at 73.35 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.04% over the last 12 months.