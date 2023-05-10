Inspirisys Solu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.08 crore, up 30.82% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.08 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 74.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.24 crore in March 2023 up 90.52% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2023 up 73.93% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022.

    Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2022.

    Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 52.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.92% returns over the last 6 months and 10.64% over the last 12 months.

    Inspirisys Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.0881.5774.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.0881.5774.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.6320.8114.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.420.331.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6324.6423.22
    Depreciation1.741.271.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.6429.5929.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.024.934.15
    Other Income1.520.462.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.545.396.85
    Interest1.421.360.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.124.035.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.124.035.86
    Tax1.880.741.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.243.294.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.243.294.85
    Equity Share Capital39.6239.6239.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.330.831.22
    Diluted EPS2.330.831.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.330.831.22
    Diluted EPS2.330.831.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Inspirisys Solu #Inspirisys Solutions #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm