Inspirisys Solu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.08 crore, up 30.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.08 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 74.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.24 crore in March 2023 up 90.52% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2023 up 73.93% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2022.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 52.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.92% returns over the last 6 months and 10.64% over the last 12 months.