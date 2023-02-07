Inspirisys Solu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 75.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 105.97% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 165.33% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 50.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -37.85% over the last 12 months.