English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inspirisys Solu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 75.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 105.97% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 165.33% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

    Inspirisys Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.37103.8175.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.37103.8175.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.030.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.3136.9611.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.330.60-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.5131.4031.52
    Depreciation1.281.541.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.7232.4141.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.220.87-10.27
    Other Income0.701.680.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.922.55-9.32
    Interest2.483.052.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.44-0.50-11.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.44-0.50-11.50
    Tax0.740.660.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.70-1.16-11.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.70-1.16-11.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.70-1.16-11.72
    Equity Share Capital39.6239.6239.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.29-2.96
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.29-2.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.29-2.96
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.29-2.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited