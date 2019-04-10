App
Earnings
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indraprastha Gas Q4 PAT seen up 9% YoY to Rs. 206.3 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,523 crore, according to Kotak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector. The brokerage house expects Indraprastha Gas to report net profit at Rs. 206.3 crore up 9% year-on-year (down 7% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 25 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,523 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 323.1 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 10, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Gas & Consumable Fuels #Indraprastha Gas #Kotak #oil #Result Poll

