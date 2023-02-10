English
    Indra Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indra Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Indra Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.040.291.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.040.291.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.250.030.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.01-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.190.28
    Depreciation0.160.170.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.290.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.400.06
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.400.06
    Interest----0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.12-0.400.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.12-0.400.04
    Tax0.12----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.400.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.400.04
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.610.06
    Diluted EPS---0.610.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.610.06
    Diluted EPS---0.610.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited