Indra Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indra Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
Indra Ind shares closed at 4.15 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -5.68% over the last 12 months.
|Indra Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.04
|0.29
|1.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.04
|0.29
|1.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.25
|0.03
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.01
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.19
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.17
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.29
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.40
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.40
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.40
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|-0.40
|0.04
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.40
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.40
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.61
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.61
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.61
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.61
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited