Indowind Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore, up 24.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore in June 2022 up 24.22% from Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022 up 86.22% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2022 up 31.52% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 15.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.34% returns over the last 6 months and 111.27% over the last 12 months.