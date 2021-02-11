Indo Tech Trans Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, down 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in December 2020 down 20.18% from Rs. 67.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020 down 6.8% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020 down 5.7% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2019.

Indo Tech Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2019.

Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 101.60 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.40% returns over the last 6 months and -11.81% over the last 12 months.