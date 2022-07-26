IndiGrid InvIT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.30 crore, up 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.30 crore in June 2022 up 8.5% from Rs. 497.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.00 crore in June 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 206.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.93 crore in June 2022 up 21.45% from Rs. 440.45 crore in June 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 142.45 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and 1.75% over the last 12 months.