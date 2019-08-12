Indian LinkChai Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Link Chain Manufacturers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2019 up 17.75% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 160.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
Indian LinkChai shares closed at 599.00 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:15 pm