Indian LinkChai Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2019 up 17.75% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 160.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Indian LinkChai shares closed at 599.00 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)