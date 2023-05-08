English
    Indag Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.06 crore, up 44.82% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indag Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.06 crore in March 2023 up 44.82% from Rs. 44.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2023 up 963.84% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 411.17% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

    Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    Indag Rubber shares closed at 114.70 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.

    Indag Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.0660.4544.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.0660.4544.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.4244.2433.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.320.120.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-1.81-1.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.765.635.31
    Depreciation0.201.081.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.418.476.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.882.73-0.88
    Other Income2.532.311.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.415.040.85
    Interest1.310.090.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.104.950.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.104.950.82
    Tax1.471.540.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.633.420.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.633.420.62
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.181.870.24
    Diluted EPS3.181.870.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.181.870.24
    Diluted EPS3.181.870.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
