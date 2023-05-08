Indag Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.06 crore, up 44.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.06 crore in March 2023 up 44.82% from Rs. 44.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2023 up 963.84% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 411.17% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 114.70 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.