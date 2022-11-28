English
    IND-AGIV Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 49.16% Y-o-Y

    November 28, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2022 up 457.52% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 1112.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 13.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.

    IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 44.70 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.85% returns over the last 6 months

    IND-AGIV Commerce
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.712.141.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.712.141.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.332.320.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.240.37
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.510.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.75-0.94-0.22
    Other Income0.860.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.61-0.91-0.18
    Interest0.220.220.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.39-1.12-0.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.39-1.12-0.41
    Tax0.07---0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.33-1.12-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.33-1.12-0.37
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.26-11.24-3.71
    Diluted EPS13.26-11.24-3.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.26-11.24-3.71
    Diluted EPS13.26-11.24-3.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
