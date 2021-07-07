IND-AGIV Commer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 47.13% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in March 2021 down 47.13% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021 down 235.63% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021 down 169.39% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2020.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 18.90 on June 18, 2021 (BSE)
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.09
|1.40
|1.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.09
|1.40
|1.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.64
|1.12
|2.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.17
|-0.05
|-2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.32
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.19
|--
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.23
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.07
|-0.21
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.08
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-0.13
|0.72
|Interest
|0.39
|0.34
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-0.47
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-0.47
|0.34
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.25
|-0.47
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.25
|-0.47
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.49
|-4.67
|3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-22.49
|-4.67
|3.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.49
|-4.67
|3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-22.49
|-4.67
|3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited