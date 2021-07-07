IND-AGIV Commer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 47.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in March 2021 down 47.13% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021 down 235.63% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021 down 169.39% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2020.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 18.90 on June 18, 2021 (BSE)