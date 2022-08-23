IND-AGIV Commer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 125.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 125.92% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 down 135.01% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022 down 125.07% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 45.40 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)