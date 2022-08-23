IND-AGIV Commer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 125.92% Y-o-Y
August 23, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 125.92% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 down 135.01% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022 down 125.07% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 45.40 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.14
|2.11
|0.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.14
|2.11
|0.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.32
|2.37
|0.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.66
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.46
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-1.39
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-1.36
|3.56
|Interest
|0.22
|0.22
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-1.57
|3.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|-2.03
|3.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|-2.03
|3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|-2.03
|3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.24
|-20.28
|32.11
|Diluted EPS
|-11.24
|-20.28
|32.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.24
|-20.28
|32.11
|Diluted EPS
|-11.24
|-20.28
|32.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited