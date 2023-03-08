English
    IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 55.51% Y-o-Y

    March 08, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 114.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2021.

    IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 47.00 on February 27, 2023 (BSE)

    IND-AGIV Commerce
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.191.871.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.191.871.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.070.330.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.640.56
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.150.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.75-0.20
    Other Income0.170.930.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.361.68-0.16
    Interest0.310.230.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.051.45-0.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.051.45-0.38
    Tax--0.07-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.051.38-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.051.38-0.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.051.38-0.33
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.4613.84-3.25
    Diluted EPS0.4613.84-3.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.4613.84-3.25
    Diluted EPS0.4613.84-3.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
