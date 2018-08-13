IL&FS Transportation Q1 net loss at Rs 248 crore

IL&FS Transportation Networks today reported a net loss of Rs 248 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 24.78 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,035.38 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 997.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses also rose to Rs 1,320.78 crore during the quarter as against Rs 962.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.