    ILandFS Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore, down 62.66% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore in December 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in December 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2022 up 70.13% from Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2021.

    ILandFS Engg shares closed at 11.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.73% over the last 12 months.

    ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7035.9147.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7035.9147.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6110.518.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.378.9710.92
    Depreciation2.402.533.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6628.0587.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.34-14.15-62.40
    Other Income4.666.614.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.68-7.54-57.84
    Interest0.474.0921.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.15-11.63-79.72
    Exceptional Items-5.36--63.56
    P/L Before Tax-24.51-11.63-16.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.51-11.63-16.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.51-11.63-16.16
    Equity Share Capital131.12131.12131.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.87-0.89-1.23
    Diluted EPS-1.87-0.89-1.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.87-0.89-1.23
    Diluted EPS-1.87-0.89-1.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

