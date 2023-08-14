English
    ILandFS Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore, up 27.21% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 43.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.50 crore in June 2023 down 82.36% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2023 down 278.31% from Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022.

    ILandFS Engg shares closed at 16.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.39% returns over the last 6 months and 57.67% over the last 12 months.

    ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.8884.3739.12
    Other Operating Income----4.02
    Total Income From Operations54.8884.3743.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.767.748.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.428.289.84
    Depreciation2.042.542.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.79152.4128.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.13-86.60-6.26
    Other Income20.6523.26--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.47-63.34-6.26
    Interest6.9016.272.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.38-79.61-8.50
    Exceptional Items6.670.23--
    P/L Before Tax-15.71-79.38-8.50
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.71-79.38-8.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.71-79.38-8.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.210.03--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.50-79.35-8.50
    Equity Share Capital131.12131.12131.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-6.05-0.65
    Diluted EPS-1.18-6.05-0.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-6.05-0.65
    Diluted EPS-1.18-6.05-0.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

