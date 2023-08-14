ILandFS Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore, up 27.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 43.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.50 crore in June 2023 down 82.36% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2023 down 278.31% from Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 16.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.39% returns over the last 6 months and 57.67% over the last 12 months.