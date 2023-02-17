ILandFS Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore, down 62.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore in December 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in December 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2022 up 70.13% from Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2021.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 12.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.57% over the last 12 months.