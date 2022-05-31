IITL Projects Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 89.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 89.83% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.

IITL Projects shares closed at 18.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)