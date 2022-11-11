English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IG Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.12 crore, up 20.81% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IG Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 569.12 crore in September 2022 up 20.81% from Rs. 471.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.38 crore in September 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 65.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.07 crore in September 2022 down 9.13% from Rs. 100.22 crore in September 2021.

    IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.35 in September 2021.

    Close

    IG Petro shares closed at 535.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.

    IG Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.12659.93471.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations569.12659.93471.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials443.32484.21314.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.25-4.945.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3920.2917.39
    Depreciation11.6011.9110.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.2440.5936.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.81107.8786.85
    Other Income5.664.452.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.47112.3289.58
    Interest4.673.631.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.80108.6988.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.80108.6988.01
    Tax19.4227.3822.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.3881.3165.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.3881.3165.75
    Equity Share Capital30.8030.8030.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9826.4021.35
    Diluted EPS17.9826.4021.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9826.4021.35
    Diluted EPS17.9826.4021.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #IG Petro #IG Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm