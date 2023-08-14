IFCI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.61 crore, down 33.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.61 crore in June 2023 down 33.2% from Rs. 114.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 160.97 crore in June 2023 up 30.62% from Rs. 232.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2023 up 73.72% from Rs. 91.31 crore in June 2022.

IFCI shares closed at 14.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.76% returns over the last 6 months and 48.47% over the last 12 months.