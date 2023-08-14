English
    IFCI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.61 crore, down 33.2% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.61 crore in June 2023 down 33.2% from Rs. 114.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 160.97 crore in June 2023 up 30.62% from Rs. 232.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2023 up 73.72% from Rs. 91.31 crore in June 2022.

    IFCI shares closed at 14.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.76% returns over the last 6 months and 48.47% over the last 12 months.

    IFCI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.61141.67114.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.61141.67114.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.4337.7819.59
    Depreciation6.026.046.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies52.05110.10162.75
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.8913.2024.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.78-25.45-98.04
    Other Income0.764.980.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.02-20.47-97.34
    Interest139.94150.14165.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-169.96-170.61-262.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-169.96-170.61-262.98
    Tax-8.9961.89-30.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-160.97-232.50-232.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-160.97-232.50-232.00
    Equity Share Capital2,489.612,195.932,102.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-1.06-1.10
    Diluted EPS-0.65-1.06-1.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-1.06-1.10
    Diluted EPS-0.65-1.06-1.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #IFCI #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

