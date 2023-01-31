IFB Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y
January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 922.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 67.38% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021.
IFB Industries shares closed at 853.25 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.
|IFB Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|976.79
|1,097.45
|922.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|976.79
|1,097.45
|922.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|470.76
|587.67
|440.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|95.06
|116.84
|132.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.13
|-54.36
|-6.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|106.60
|97.69
|91.89
|Depreciation
|29.54
|28.53
|28.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|253.17
|280.10
|239.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|40.98
|-3.26
|Other Income
|4.00
|4.47
|4.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.53
|45.45
|1.53
|Interest
|7.00
|7.33
|7.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.47
|38.12
|-6.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.47
|38.12
|-6.33
|Tax
|-2.09
|13.94
|-2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|24.18
|-4.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|24.18
|-4.23
|Equity Share Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|41.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|5.97
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|5.97
|-1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|5.86
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|5.97
|-1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited