    IFB Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 922.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 67.38% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021.

    IFB Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations976.791,097.45922.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations976.791,097.45922.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials470.76587.67440.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods95.06116.84132.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.13-54.36-6.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost106.6097.6991.89
    Depreciation29.5428.5328.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses253.17280.10239.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.4740.98-3.26
    Other Income4.004.474.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.5345.451.53
    Interest7.007.337.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.4738.12-6.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.4738.12-6.33
    Tax-2.0913.94-2.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.3824.18-4.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.3824.18-4.23
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.345.97-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.345.97-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.345.86-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.345.97-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited