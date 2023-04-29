English
    IDBI Bank Q4 net profit rises 64% to Rs 1,133 crore

    The lender's net interest income for the quarter came in at Rs 3,279.6 crore, up 35.3 percent from Rs 2,420.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal

    April 29, 2023
    IDBI Bank on April 29 reported a 64.1 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,133 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 691 crore in the year ago period.

    The lender's net interest income for the quarter came in at Rs 3,279.6 crore, up 35.3 percent from Rs 2,420.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

    The bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 20.44 percent from 19.06 percent year-on-year and 20.14 percent sequentially. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is an indicator of how well a bank can meet its obligations.

    Provisions for the quarter jumped 26 percent sequentially and 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 983.63 crore.

    On the asset quality front, the bank recorded significant improvement with gross NPA (non performing assets) falling to 6.38 percent from 13.82 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA fell to 0.92 percent from 1.08 percent a quarter ago.

    Along with the announcement of Q4 results, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Re. 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each of FY23.

    On April 28, IDBI Bank shares closed flat at Rs 54.55 on the NSE.

