I.G. Petrochemicals Q3 PAT may dip 32.3% YoY to Rs. 27.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects I.G. Petrochemicals to report net profit at Rs. 27.4 crore down 32.3% year-on-year (down 32.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 320 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 51 crore.

