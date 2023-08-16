English
    HOEC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.14 crore, up 44.82% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:Net Sales at Rs 90.14 crore in June 2023 up 44.82% from Rs. 62.24 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.34 crore in June 2023 down 37.62% from Rs. 34.21 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.82 crore in June 2023 down 5.52% from Rs. 40.03 crore in June 2022.
    HOEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2022.HOEC shares closed at 237.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.02% returns over the last 6 months and 40.59% over the last 12 months.
    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.14141.6362.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.14141.6362.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.70-36.68-6.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.200.18
    Depreciation8.8510.444.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.2163.2336.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.64104.4427.89
    Other Income10.339.077.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.97113.5135.84
    Interest7.626.541.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.34106.9734.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.34106.9734.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.34106.9734.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.34106.9734.21
    Equity Share Capital132.26132.26132.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.618.092.59
    Diluted EPS1.618.092.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.618.092.59
    Diluted EPS1.618.092.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

