HLV Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore in June 2023 up 6.71% from Rs. 39.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 171.16% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

HLV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

HLV shares closed at 14.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.13% returns over the last 6 months and 44.22% over the last 12 months.