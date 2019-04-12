Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT may dip 21.3% YoY to Rs. 2,001 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Zinc to report net profit at Rs. 2,001 crore down 21.3% year-on-year (down 9.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,360.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,718.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.