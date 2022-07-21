English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Zinc net profit rises 56 % in June quarter

    The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1,983 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.

    PTI
    July 21, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

    Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday reported a 55.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,092 in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher metal prices.


    The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1,983 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.


    The consolidated revenue from operations in the April-June preriod increased by 44.8 per cent to Rs 9,236 crore, over Rs 6,378 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. ”Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 3,092 crore, up 55.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.6 per cent sequentially,” the company said in a statement.


    HZL’s board has given the approval for forming a wholly-owned arm to set up a five lakh tonnes per annum fertiliser plant. ”Hindustan Zinc delivered best first-quarter production for mined metal, refined metal and silver. With the exit run-rate for both mined and refined metal crossing over one million tonnes, we are fully geared to deliver another stellar performance this year,” its CEO Arun Misra said.


    HZL’s Deputy and Interim CFO Sandeep Modi said the company’s proactive approach to cash in the opportunity from higher LME through strategic hedging helped it to protect overall margin in an input commodity inflationary environment.

    Close

    Related stories

    As on June 30, the company’s gross investments and cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 24,254 crore. HZL, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

    PTI
    Tags: #Hindustan Zinc #HZL #net profit #Results #revenue
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.