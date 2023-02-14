Hindustan Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.45% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.
|Hindustan Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.43
|2.44
|2.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.43
|2.44
|2.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.44
|1.90
|1.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.95
|-0.36
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.54
|1.23
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.23
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.91
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.93
|-1.77
|-2.07
|Other Income
|1.59
|4.84
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|3.08
|-1.39
|Interest
|0.26
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|2.97
|-1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|2.97
|-1.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|2.97
|-1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|2.97
|-1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|7.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|4.79
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|4.79
|-2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|4.79
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|4.79
|-2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited