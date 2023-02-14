English
    Hindustan Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Udyog are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.45% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Udyog
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.432.442.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.432.442.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.441.901.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.95-0.360.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.481.541.23
    Depreciation0.270.230.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.130.910.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.93-1.77-2.07
    Other Income1.594.840.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.343.08-1.39
    Interest0.260.110.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.602.97-1.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.602.97-1.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.602.97-1.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.602.97-1.51
    Equity Share Capital6.206.207.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.964.79-2.10
    Diluted EPS-0.964.79-2.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.964.79-2.10
    Diluted EPS-0.964.79-2.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

