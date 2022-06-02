Hindustan Udyog Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2022 down 6.6% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.27 crore in March 2022 up 31.15% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Hindustan Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 26.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.47 in March 2021.