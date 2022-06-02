Hindustan Udyog Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 6.6% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2022 down 6.6% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.27 crore in March 2022 up 31.15% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Hindustan Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 26.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.47 in March 2021.
|Hindustan Udyog
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.51
|2.03
|3.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.51
|2.03
|3.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.57
|1.98
|1.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|0.26
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.51
|1.23
|1.50
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.20
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.98
|0.43
|0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-2.07
|-0.61
|Other Income
|1.12
|0.68
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-1.39
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.14
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-1.51
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-1.51
|-0.24
|Tax
|-0.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-1.51
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-1.51
|-0.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|19.36
|5.31
|14.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.27
|3.81
|14.69
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|7.18
|7.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.85
|5.30
|20.47
|Diluted EPS
|26.85
|5.30
|20.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.85
|5.30
|20.47
|Diluted EPS
|26.85
|5.30
|20.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited