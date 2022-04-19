Hindalco Q4 PAT seen up 218% YoY to Rs. 2,075 cr: ICICI Direct

The company reported consolidated operating profit growth of 38 percent on-year to Rs 7,624 crore aided by its India aluminium business.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco to report net profit at Rs. 2,075 crore up 218% year-on-year (up 20% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 33 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,235 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 111 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,972 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





