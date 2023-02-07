English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit up 3.6% to Rs 711 crore, beats estimate

    Revenues for the quarter stood at Rs. 8,031 crore and the EBITDA margin was 11.5%.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST
    CFO Niranjan Gupta said the company has started recovering its market shares and expect this journey to continue

    CFO Niranjan Gupta said the company has started recovering its market shares and expect this journey to continue

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hero MotoCorp on February 7 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 711 crore for quarter ended December 2022, posting a 3.6 percent increase over Rs 686 crore a year ago.

    The country's largest two-wheeler maker's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 8,031 crore, as compared to Rs 7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, witnessing an uptick of 1.8 percent.

    According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, standalone revenue from operations for Q3 was expected to come in at Rs 8,033 crore, up 2 percent on-year. Standalone profit after tax (PAT) was seen at Rs 667 crore, down by 3 percent over last year.

    The New Delhi-headquartered company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. Its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortization
    (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 924 crore.